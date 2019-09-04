Here & Now
Hong Kong Pulls Bill That Sparked Protests05:06Play
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced the government will formally withdraw an extradition bill that has sparked months of demonstrations in the city.
The bill would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials. It sparked massive protests that have become increasingly violent.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the Wilson Center's Abe Denmark (@AbeDenmark).
This segment aired on September 4, 2019.
