Georgia O'Keeffe's Younger Sister, Ida, Finally Gets Her Due05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Alfred Stieglitz's photograph of Ida O'Keeffe, taken in 1924. (Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection)
Alfred Stieglitz's photograph of Ida O'Keeffe, taken in 1924. (Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection)

Many people love the art of Georgia O'Keeffe. However, few know that she had a younger sister named Ida who was an artist in her own right.

Ida had fewer opportunities than her big sister, though, and never became famous.

A new art exhibition featuring Ida O'Keeffe's work aims to put her in the spotlight, WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports.

Ida Ten Eyck O'Keeffe's "The Fish," made in 1935. (Courtesy of the Collection of Allison Webster Kramer)
Ida Ten Eyck O'Keeffe's "The Fish," made in 1935. (Courtesy of the Collection of Allison Webster Kramer)

This segment airs on September 4, 2019.

Andrea Shea Twitter Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news