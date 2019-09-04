Alfred Stieglitz's photograph of Ida O'Keeffe, taken in 1924. (Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Alfred Stieglitz Collection)

Many people love the art of Georgia O'Keeffe. However, few know that she had a younger sister named Ida who was an artist in her own right.

Ida had fewer opportunities than her big sister, though, and never became famous.

A new art exhibition featuring Ida O'Keeffe's work aims to put her in the spotlight, WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports.