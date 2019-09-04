Here & Now
Many people love the art of Georgia O'Keeffe. However, few know that she had a younger sister named Ida who was an artist in her own right.
Ida had fewer opportunities than her big sister, though, and never became famous.
A new art exhibition featuring Ida O'Keeffe's work aims to put her in the spotlight, WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports.
