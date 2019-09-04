With Max 8's Delayed Return To The Sky, What Is United Airline's CEO's Plans?03:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. before a congressional hearing on May 2, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. before a congressional hearing on May 2, 2017. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

United Airlines announced last week it will delay the Boeing 737 Max 8's return to the sky.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) interviewed the company's CEO, Oscar Munoz, Wednesday morning about the Max 8, the demand for airline travel, improvements to economy class and more.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan interviews United Airline's CEO, Oscar Munoz. (Photo courtesy of Seth Kaplan)
Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan interviews United Airline's CEO, Oscar Munoz. (Photo courtesy of Seth Kaplan)

This segment aired on September 4, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news