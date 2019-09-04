Here & Now
United Airlines announced last week it will delay the Boeing 737 Max 8's return to the sky.
Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) interviewed the company's CEO, Oscar Munoz, Wednesday morning about the Max 8, the demand for airline travel, improvements to economy class and more.
This segment aired on September 4, 2019.
