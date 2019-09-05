Here & Now
The View From Charleston As Hurricane Dorian Sweeps Through04:52Play
Hurricane Dorian largely spared Florida as it tracked off the coast, but it is now threatening parts of the Carolinas as a Category 3 storm. Powerful winds and rain are expected throughout most of the day.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the view from Charleston, South Carolina, with Victoria Hansen (@VHansenSCRadio), reporter with South Carolina Public Radio.
This segment aired on September 5, 2019.
