There's been an offshore wind stampede across the East Coast in recent years. The Vineyard Wind project is leading the pack, working to build the country's first large scale offshore wind farm.

But the region's commercial fishermen say the offshore wind industry is growing too fast, too soon. One of their major concerns is the impact of wind farms on their safety.

Nadine Sebai from The Public's Radio has the story, which comes to Here & Now from the New England News Collaborative.