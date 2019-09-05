Here & Now
NFL Season To Kick Off With Pair Of Old Rivals03:43Play
Sports fans are keeping an eye on the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament as it heads toward the men's and women's championship matches.
The college football season is already underway, and the NFL kicks off Thursday night with a pair of old rivals, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, playing in prime time.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on September 5, 2019.
