A Weed Breathalyzer Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Reality
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed a weed breathalyzer that uses carbon nanotubes to detect THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — in someone's breath.
The product is nearly ready, but the critical correlation between that level of THC and a driver's impairment is missing.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the researchers behind the device: Dr. Alexander Star, professor of chemistry, and Dr. Ervin Sejdic, professor of electrical and computer engineering.
This segment aired on September 5, 2019.
