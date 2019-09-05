A Weed Breathalyzer Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Reality05:46
September 05, 2019
A person smokes a weed cigarette in their car. (Francois Guillot/Getty Images)
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed a weed breathalyzer that uses carbon nanotubes to detect THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — in someone's breath.

The product is nearly ready, but the critical correlation between that level of THC and a driver's impairment is missing.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the researchers behind the device: Dr. Alexander Star, professor of chemistry, and Dr. Ervin Sejdic, professor of electrical and computer engineering.

This segment aired on September 5, 2019.

