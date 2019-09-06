We're still getting a sense of the damage and destruction Hurricane Dorian caused in the Bahamas. The death toll has risen past 20, and many thousands have been left homeless.

In Atlanta, Georgia, people with ties to the island nation are reeling. The city is home to a small and tight-knit community of Bahamian expats. Others are stepping up to offer what help they can.

From member station WABE in Atlanta, Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) reports.