When Your Kid's College Education Could Wreck You Financially, Should You Pay?09:50
September 06, 2019
People walk past the Alma Mater statue at Columbia University. In 2018, the school was the second most expensive four-year private non-profit institution, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The cost of college has soared. But for many middle-class families, paying for a kid's education has become both a financial and a moral issue.

"We are in a situation where we've forced parents to choose between the values of financial prudence and the values of parenthood, says Caitlin Zaloom, author of "Indebted: How Families Make College Work at Any Cost," and New York University professor of social and cultural analysis.

Zaloom (@caitlinzaloom) talks with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd about how families should balance their own finances with the desire to open doors for their children.

This segment aired on September 6, 2019.

