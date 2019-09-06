Here & Now
'Storms Come, And Sometimes Life Becomes Shredded': Bahamian Pastor Processes Dorian's Devastation03:58Play
As relief efforts get underway for the islands of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, residents are still processing the extent of devastation.
Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd speaks with Jason Neil Roberts, a pastor in Sandy Point on Great Abaco Island, about his experience.
This segment aired on September 6, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news