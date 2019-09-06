A third person has died from a severe form of lung disease tied to the use of an electronic vaping device, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

On Friday, the CDC issued a warning, saying "people should consider not using e-cigarette products" while it investigates a soaring number of illnesses.

There are new clues as to what might be causing the rapid onset of potentially fatal respiratory illnesses striking some individuals who used vaping products.

FDA investigators say they've found vitamin E oil in cannabis samples collected nationally from some patients who fell ill after vaping. But they say more research is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

Meantime, Michigan has become the first state to ban flavored vaping products, after the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, declared youth vaping a public health emergency.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Khladun (@DrKhaldun) about the state's new regulations.