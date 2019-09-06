Sacha Baron Cohen — known for his outlandish characters and button-pressing satire — has a new serious role in Netflix's historical drama, "The Spy." He plays a Jewish Egyptian who immigrates to Israel and starts working undercover.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) discuss Baron Cohen's performance and how the six-episode series depicts a particularly tense era in Israel's history.