Here & Now
Who's Running For President In 2020?
2020 Candidate Amy Klobuchar Says Her 'Optimistic Economic Agenda' Will Attract Voters10:54Play
We're talking with presidential candidates in the runup to the 2020 election. Check out all of our conversations.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) on President Trump, the opioid epidemic and working with Republicans.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news