Who's Running For President In 2020?

2020 Candidate Amy Klobuchar Says Her 'Optimistic Economic Agenda' Will Attract Voters10:54
September 09, 2019
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
We're talking with presidential candidates in the runup to the 2020 election. Check out all of our conversations.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) on President Trump, the opioid epidemic and working with Republicans.

This segment aired on September 9, 2019.

