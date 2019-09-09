President Trump heads to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday to rally voters ahead of Tuesday's special election in the 9th Congressional district. The election is a do-over after authorities discovered ballot fraud in last November's election.

WUNC's Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC) reports polls are showing the race between Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready nearly tied.

A capsized cargo ship is seen near a port on the Georgia coast, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Rescuers were searching Sunday for multiple crew members of the ship that overturned and caught fire in St. Simons Sound, Ga. (Tara Jones via AP)