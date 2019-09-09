North Carolina Congressional Candidates Face Off In Closely-Watched Special Election05:30
September 09, 2019
  • Rusty Jacobs, WUNC
President Trump heads to Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday to rally voters ahead of Tuesday's special election in the 9th Congressional district. The election is a do-over after authorities discovered ballot fraud in last November's election.

WUNC's Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC) reports polls are showing the race between Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready nearly tied.

September 9, 2019

