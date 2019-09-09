Here & Now
In Ohio, Energy Companies Can Force Landowners To Lease Their Land For Fracking05:44Play
Landowners don't always have a say about who can drill on their property. Ohio law can make property owners lease their underground mineral rights to energy companies.
The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant (@JulieIGrant) reports on the controversial state law.
This story is part of The Allegheny Front series "Who's Listening?" investigating fracking in Ohio, funded in part by the Fund for Investigative Journalism.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019.
