Here & Now
Releasing Balloons Could Cost A $250 Fine In This Maryland County05:31Play
An all-Republican board of county commissioners in Maryland recently voted to ban intentional releases of balloons after a local environmental activist found a deflated balloon that had drifted more than 500 miles from Indiana.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Commissioner Christopher M. Corchiarino about what some say is an overlooked form of littering.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019.
