Releasing Balloons Could Cost A $250 Fine In This Maryland County
September 09, 2019
Some say releasing balloons for remembrance or celebration is an overlooked form of littering. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
An all-Republican board of county commissioners in Maryland recently voted to ban intentional releases of balloons after a local environmental activist found a deflated balloon that had drifted more than 500 miles from Indiana.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Commissioner Christopher M. Corchiarino about what some say is an overlooked form of littering.

This segment aired on September 9, 2019.

