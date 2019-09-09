Here & Now
Trump Cancels Secret Taliban Meeting; Congress Back In Session04:11Play
President Trump announced over the weekend that he canceled a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghanistan at Camp David. Also, Congress is back in session on Monday with a heavy agenda, including gun control measures, prescription drug prices and trade.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR), senior political editor for NPR.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019.
