September 09, 2019
President Trump announced over the weekend that he canceled a secret meeting with the Taliban and Afghanistan at Camp David. Also, Congress is back in session on Monday with a heavy agenda, including gun control measures, prescription drug prices and trade.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR), senior political editor for NPR.

This segment aired on September 9, 2019.

