The country's three largest metro areas are shrinking. New York City's metro area lost around 277 people per day in 2018, compared to 201 people leaving Los Angeles and 161 fleeing Chicago daily. That's a contrast to recent population growth in these areas.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on September 9, 2019.
