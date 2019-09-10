Here & Now
Cape Air Poised To Make Aviation History With All-Electric Commercial Airplanes05:33Play
Massachusetts-based Cape Air is the first airline in the world to order battery-powered commercial airplanes. These small electric planes are good for the environment and are scheduled for take-off in 2023.
WBUR senior reporter Bruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) has the story.
This segment aired on September 10, 2019.
Related:
Bruce Gellerman Senior Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news