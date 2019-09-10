All Crew Members Rescued From Overturned Cargo Ship In Georgia03:43
September 10, 2019
All 24 crew members of an overturned cargo ship that caught fire off the Georgia coast have been rescued. But the vehicle carrier is still in the St. Simons Sound, where all traffic is currently blocked.

Douglas Martin, president and general manager of Smit Salvage Americas and director of Donjon-SMIT, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the salvage operation.

This segment aired on September 10, 2019.

