As the 2020 campaign heats up, President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale is predicting a victory not just for the president, but perhaps future wins for his family members too. He recently told reporters “the Trump family is a dynasty that will last for decades."
But Parscale isn’t the only one pondering the question. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) whose cover story in The Atlantic says the money has moved from Ivanka Trump to Donald Trump Jr. taking over the mantle.
This segment aired on September 10, 2019.
