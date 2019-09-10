Here & Now
Gig's Up: How A California Worker's Bill Is Terrifying Companies Like Uber And Lyft03:35Play
A bill that would reclassify about 2 million independent contractors as employees is expected to become law in the coming days in California.
While supporters say Assembly Bill 5 will give gig workers more benefits such as overtime and contributions to Social Security, companies such as Uber say the change will lead to layoffs and less flexibility.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on September 10, 2019.
