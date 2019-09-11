American Airlines has recently been hit by a string of delayed flights, strained labor relations and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, which comprised much of its fleet.

But its partners are also under pressure. Pilots at British Airways have been on strike, grounding 150 aircrafts. Cathay Pacific has fought for its survival amid turmoil and pressure from Beijing over recent protests in Hong Kong, where the airline is based.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan breaks down what this all means for passengers.