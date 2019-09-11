What California's New Gig Economy Regulations Mean For Uber, Lyft03:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 11, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

California lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill requiring businesses to overhaul the way they deal with independent contractors. The measure threatens to disrupt businesses reliant on the "gig economy," especially Uber and Lyft.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mike Isaac (@MikeIsaac), New York Times technology reporter and author of the new book, "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber."

This segment aired on September 11, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news