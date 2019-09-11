Here & Now
What California's New Gig Economy Regulations Mean For Uber, Lyft03:42Play
California lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill requiring businesses to overhaul the way they deal with independent contractors. The measure threatens to disrupt businesses reliant on the "gig economy," especially Uber and Lyft.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mike Isaac (@MikeIsaac), New York Times technology reporter and author of the new book, "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber."
This segment aired on September 11, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news