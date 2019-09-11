In recent years, an invasive insect called the gypsy moth has killed countless trees in the Northeast and parts of the Midwest.

From 2016 through 2018, it's estimated gypsy moths defoliated more than 2 million acres of trees in southern New England alone. And that means foresters now have to clean up the wreckage.

But as Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill reports, the good news is that biologists say gypsy moth populations are — finally — declining.