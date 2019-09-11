Josh Morgerman calls himself "Hurricane Man" with good reason.

The 40-something longtime hurricane chaser just returned from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, which he calls one of the most powerful he's ever experienced.

Starting Sunday, TV viewers will be able to watch him and his British film crew travel to every hurricane from the 2018 storm season, beginning with Hurricane Michael in Florida's panhandle.

Morgerman (@iCyclone) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to explain why he chases hurricanes and what he does with the data he collects.

The two-hour "HURRICANE MAN" series premiere airs on Sunday, September 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Science Channel. Subsequent episodes will premiere Sunday nights at 10 p.m.