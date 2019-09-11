Here & Now
Republican Rep. Waltz On Trump Foreign Policy Post-Bolton05:54Play
National security adviser John Bolton is leaving his job after months of disagreement with President Trump over the direction of foreign and national security.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speak with Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz), the Republican representing Florida's 6th congressional district and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He is a former Green Beret and served in Afghanistan.
This segment aired on September 11, 2019.
