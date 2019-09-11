What The Results Of North Carolina's Special Election Could Mean For 202004:42
September 11, 2019
President Trump is taking credit for a conservative Republican's victory in North Carolina's special election. Dan Bishop won the open 9th District House seat Tuesday over Democrat Dan McCready, just a day after Trump held a rally there.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC), politics reporter for WUNC.

This segment aired on September 11, 2019.

