Some Attorneys General Object To Opioid Settlement With Purdue Pharma04:00Play
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (@maura_healey) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to outline her objections to the tentative settlement reached on Wednesday between some state and local governments and Purdue Pharma.
The pharmaceutical company is being sued for understating the risks of its powerful opioid painkillers.
This segment aired on September 12, 2019.
