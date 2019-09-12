Remembering The Elaine Massacre In Arkansas 100 Years Later11:04
September 12, 2019
The Elaine Massacre Memorial is set to be unveiled in September and is being chaired by some descendants of the massacre's perpetrators and victims. (Noreen Nasir/AP)
One hundred years ago this month, hundreds of black residents in rural Arkansas were murdered by their white neighbors in what became known as the Elaine Massacre.

The Elaine Massacre took place during the "Red Summer of 1919," a period of time when a series of white on black killings took place in major cities across the U.S.

We remember the massacre with Chester Johnson, co-chair of the Elaine Massacre Memorial Committee and Kyle Miller, director of the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Arkansas.

Crowd on Elaine's main street. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Archives.)
A black Elaine resident is escorted through the city. (Courtesy of the Arkansas State Archives.)
This segment aired on September 12, 2019.

