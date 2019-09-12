One hundred years ago this month, hundreds of black residents in rural Arkansas were murdered by their white neighbors in what became known as the Elaine Massacre.

The Elaine Massacre took place during the "Red Summer of 1919," a period of time when a series of white on black killings took place in major cities across the U.S.

We remember the massacre with Chester Johnson, co-chair of the Elaine Massacre Memorial Committee and Kyle Miller, director of the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Arkansas.

Crowd on Elaine's main street. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Archives.)