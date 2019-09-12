Pay To Play Bill Could Pit Colleges In California Against NCAA03:48
September 12, 2019
College athletes in California could hire agents and sign endorsement deals under a bill the state legislature sent to the governor on Wednesday.

The bill could lead to a conflict between colleges and the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of powerhouse programs like UCLA, University of Southern California and Stanford University.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now's sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), who hosts the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment aired on September 12, 2019.

