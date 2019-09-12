Here & Now
President Trump abruptly canceled peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David and then fired his national security adviser, John Bolton, who opposed hosting the Taliban.
Then on Wednesday at an event commemorating the 9/11 attacks, the president said he's intensifying the military campaign against the group in Afghanistan.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) with MIT's Security Studies program.
This segment aired on September 12, 2019.
