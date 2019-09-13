Week In Review: 2020 Democrats Debate, Trump Weighs Gun Control10:44
September 13, 2019
Ten candidates gathered in Houston Thursday night for the third Democratic presidential primary debate. Also, President Trump said that he is open to reaching a deal with Democrats on gun safety legislation as long as it was not a "ploy" for guns to be seized from individuals.

NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) and AP national political reporter Juana Summers (@jmsummers) join Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd and Femi Oke to talk over the week in politics.

This segment aired on September 13, 2019.

