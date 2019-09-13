Here & Now
Stepping Back From The Brink, China And U.S. Hit Pause On Tariff Hikes
China announced Friday it is delaying a planned tariff increase on pork and soy. That move follows President Trump's decision earlier this week to also halt scheduled tariff hikes ahead of trade talks set to resume in October.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment airs on September 13, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
