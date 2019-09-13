Here & Now
Proponents of an emerging allergy treatment say they can help children by gradually exposing them to the very food they're allergic to — but the treatment is not without risks.
An advisory panel to the FDA is expected to vote Friday on whether to recommend for approval AR-101, a kind of medical grade peanut flour produced by drug maker Aimmune Therapeutics.
Alex Smith from member station KCUR reports.
This segment aired on September 13, 2019.
