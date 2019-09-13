Mexico is pushing back against a new rule from the Trump administration that the Supreme Court allowed to proceed this week. The rule effectively bars most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S., unless they have already sought asylum in another country they passed through. Also, the Trump administration is celebrating the repeal of another Obama-era environmental rule, one that aims to protect wetlands and waterways. We speak with E&E News reporter Ariel Wittenberg. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now's September 13, 2019 full broadcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.