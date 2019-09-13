Here & Now
What Asylum Changes Mean For Mexico
Mexico is pushing back against a strict new rule from the Trump administration that the Supreme Court allowed to proceed this week.
The rule effectively bars most Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S., unless they have already sought asylum in another country they passed through.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with the AP's Chris Sherman (@chrisshermanAP), who is in Mexico City.
This segment aired on September 13, 2019.
