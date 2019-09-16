Here & Now
Democrats Call For Justice Kavanaugh's Impeachment Over New Sexual Assault Allegations05:00Play
President Trump tweeted Monday about the allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The New York Times published an account of alleged abuse, which prompted some Democrats to again call for Kavanaugh's impeachment.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss that story and other news in politics this week.
This segment aired on September 16, 2019.
