Here & Now
Tracking The ‘Migrant Journey' From Honduras To Maine05:41Play
KJZZ's Fronteras Desk deployed correspondents across North and Central America to document key stops along a migrant's journey to the United States.
The seven-part series began in Honduras and ended up near the Canadian border.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with KJZZ's Michel Marizco (@BorderReporter), who reported from the U.S.-Mexico border and edited the series. He explains how shifting policies from the Trump administration are affecting people and governments across the hemisphere.
This segment aired on September 16, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news