Tracking The 'Migrant Journey' From Honduras To Maine
September 16, 2019
Pancho Olachea, a registered nurse in Mexico, examines a young girl's teeth. (Michel Marizco/KJZZ)
KJZZ's Fronteras Desk deployed correspondents across North and Central America to document key stops along a migrant's journey to the United States.

The seven-part series began in Honduras and ended up near the Canadian border.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with KJZZ's Michel Marizco (@BorderReporter), who reported from the U.S.-Mexico border and edited the series. He explains how shifting policies from the Trump administration are affecting people and governments across the hemisphere.

This segment aired on September 16, 2019.

