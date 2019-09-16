KJZZ's Fronteras Desk deployed correspondents across North and Central America to document key stops along a migrant's journey to the United States.

The seven-part series began in Honduras and ended up near the Canadian border.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with KJZZ's Michel Marizco (@BorderReporter), who reported from the U.S.-Mexico border and edited the series. He explains how shifting policies from the Trump administration are affecting people and governments across the hemisphere.