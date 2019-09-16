Here & Now
Leaders of the National Rifle Association met over the weekend near the nation's capital. The board meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Alaska, but a spokesman said it was moved because of Second Amendment-related business in Congress. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Rob Pincus (@PincusRob), a member of the NRA who is pushing for reform inside the organization, about the group's gathering.
This segment aired on September 16, 2019.
