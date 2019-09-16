President Trump has said he's authorized the release of oil from U.S. reserves if needed, following an attack in Saudi Arabia. Brent Crude, the global gauge of oil prices, was up 8.7% in early European trading on Monday, after initially soaring nearly 20%. The attack on the facilities in Saudi territory showed the vulnerability of both the kingdom and the global oil economy to tensions in the region.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money.