Arizona Supreme Court Rules Against LGBTQ Couples Who Want Custom Wedding Invites05:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The state Supreme Court in Arizona ruled Monday that the creator of custom wedding invitations does not have to work with same-sex couples. The ruling could have national implications.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with KJZZ senior field correspondent Bret Jaspers (@bretjaspers) about this story and other political headlines across the state.

This segment aired on September 17, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news