The state Supreme Court in Arizona ruled Monday that the creator of custom wedding invitations does not have to work with same-sex couples. The ruling could have national implications.
Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with KJZZ senior field correspondent Bret Jaspers (@bretjaspers) about this story and other political headlines across the state.
This segment aired on September 17, 2019.
