Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, who reported for NPR News since 1978 and was one of the network's most recognized voices, has died. She was 75.
Roberts died Tuesday from complications related to breast cancer, her family said in a statement. Here & Now's Robin Young remembers her legacy with NPR correspondent Mara Liasson and former executive editor of NPR News Madhulika Sikka.
This segment aired on September 17, 2019.
