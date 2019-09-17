Remembering Veteran Journalist Cokie Roberts, One Of NPR's 'Founding Mothers'06:00
Cokie Roberts, a longtime political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, has died. She was 75. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, who reported for NPR News since 1978 and was one of the network's most recognized voices, has died. She was 75.

Roberts died Tuesday from complications related to breast cancer, her family said in a statement. Here & Now's Robin Young remembers her legacy with NPR correspondent Mara Liasson and former executive editor of NPR News Madhulika Sikka.

This segment aired on September 17, 2019.

