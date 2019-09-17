Here & Now
Why Do Dragonflies Swarm?04:20Play
Aquatic insect expert Christine Goforth (@DragonflyWoman2) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about swarms of dragonflies in several states that have been so big, they have been spotted on weather radar.
Goforth manages "The DragonflySwarm Project," a citizen science project at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
This segment aired on September 17, 2019.
