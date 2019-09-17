Why Do Dragonflies Swarm?04:20
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A dragonfly hovers among the reeds in France. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A dragonfly hovers among the reeds in France. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Aquatic insect expert Christine Goforth (@DragonflyWoman2) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about swarms of dragonflies in several states that have been so big, they have been spotted on weather radar.

Goforth manages "The DragonflySwarm Project," a citizen science project at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

For more dragonfly pictures, click here. 

This segment aired on September 17, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news