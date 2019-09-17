Here & Now
U.S. And China Consider Tapping Emergency Oil Reserves03:27Play
Oil prices spiked this week after a drone attack that is being blamed on Iran took out half of Saudi Arabia's oil supply.
In response, some countries like China and the U.S. are considering releasing oil from their emergency reserves to stabilize prices, but deteriorating infrastructure could be an issue. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi).
This segment aired on September 17, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news