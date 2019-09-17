U.S. And China Consider Tapping Emergency Oil Reserves03:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Oil prices spiked this week after a drone attack that is being blamed on Iran took out half of Saudi Arabia's oil supply.

In response, some countries like China and the U.S. are considering releasing oil from their emergency reserves to stabilize prices, but deteriorating infrastructure could be an issue.  Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi).

This segment aired on September 17, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news