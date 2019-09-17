Here & Now
The House Judiciary Committee is moving forward with an investigation to determine whether to recommend impeaching President Trump.
While many Democratic lawmakers have come out in favor of impeachment, more moderate lawmakers from conservative-leaning regions are reluctant to support impeachment.
That includes Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. And some of his supporters are not happy with that, Lucy Perkins (@lucyeperk) of WESA reports.
