Here & Now
Former Trump Campaign Manager Faces Questions On President, Russia03:26Play
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was questioned by the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Lewandowski said he was not asked to do anything illegal, but he did say the president once asked him to rein in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
This segment aired on September 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news