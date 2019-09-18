In August, KJZZ's Fronteras Desk dispatched reporters to Central America, Mexico and parts of the U.S. for their series “Tracing The Migrant Journey.”

They chronicled the journey of more than 400 people from Central Africa who sought asylum in Portland, Maine, this summer.

The small, coastal city had no more vacancies but newcomers discovered a wealth of hospitality. From member station KJZZ, Laurel Morales reports.