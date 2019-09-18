Here & Now
The Impact Of The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project09:43Play
This year marks 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived on America's shores.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks Nikole Hannah-Jones (@nhannahjones), an award-winning investigative journalist for The New York Times, who spearheaded the 1619 Project, a collection of essays published in New York Times Magazine.
The 1619 Project is dedicated to chronicling slavery and revealing its ties to the U.S.'s modern systems and cultural norms.
Reactions To The 1619 Project
This segment aired on September 18, 2019.
