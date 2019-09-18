This year marks 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived on America's shores.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks Nikole Hannah-Jones (@nhannahjones), an award-winning investigative journalist for The New York Times, who spearheaded the 1619 Project, a collection of essays published in New York Times Magazine.

The 1619 Project is dedicated to chronicling slavery and revealing its ties to the U.S.'s modern systems and cultural norms.