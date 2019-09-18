This story is part of "Covering Climate Now," a week-long global initiative of over 250 news outlets.

Over the past several decades, nighttime temperatures in Phoenix have gone up nine degrees on average. Higher temperatures, the urban heat island, and the prospect of prolonged drought will force the city to adapt to living with climate change in the desert.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Arizona State University professor Ariane Middel, who studies ways to mitigate heat with shade.