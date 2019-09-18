Covering Climate Now

Phoenix Residents Will Need To Adapt To An Even Hotter Climate11:08
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
September 18, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
View of the downtown Phoenix city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
View of the downtown Phoenix city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

This story is part of "Covering Climate Now," a week-long global initiative of over 250 news outlets.

Over the past several decades, nighttime temperatures in Phoenix have gone up nine degrees on average. Higher temperatures, the urban heat island, and the prospect of prolonged drought will force the city to adapt to living with climate change in the desert.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Arizona State University professor Ariane Middel, who studies ways to mitigate heat with shade.

Ariane Middel and her biometeorological MaRTy cart. (Photo courtesy of Ariane Middel)
Ariane Middel and her biometeorological MaRTy cart. (Photo courtesy of Ariane Middel)

This segment aired on September 18, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news